Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $10.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

EGRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,018,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

