Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.72 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.59. 11,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,227. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $275.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

