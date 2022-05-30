British Land (LON:BLND) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.29) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.18) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 542.50 ($6.83).

LON BLND opened at GBX 528.80 ($6.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.09). The stock has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 515.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 523.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.73), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($12,743.87). Also, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.71) per share, with a total value of £8,229.52 ($10,355.51). Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,633 shares of company stock valued at $868,394.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

