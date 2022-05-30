Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $25.95 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

