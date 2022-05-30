Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $25.95 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $28.44.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHFAL)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.