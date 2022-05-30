Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 48,905 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,905 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AON were worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.90.

AON stock opened at $281.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.33. Aon plc has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

