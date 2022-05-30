Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 3,822 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.16% of Boston Beer worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $554.60.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $358.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.08 and a 12-month high of $1,118.96.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

