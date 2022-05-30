Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 4,832 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $12,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $229,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,556 shares of company stock valued at $961,498. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $102.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.49.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.10.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

