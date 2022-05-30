Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,662 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WB. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

WB has been the subject of a number of research reports. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

