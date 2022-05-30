Bridgewater Associates LP Has $8.92 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,362 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Tempur Sealy International worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.