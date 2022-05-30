Bridgewater Associates LP Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,932,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,317,000 after acquiring an additional 227,837 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Consumer Edge raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CL King started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,071 shares of company stock worth $18,597,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $26.52 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

