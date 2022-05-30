Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,093 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of BK opened at $46.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

