Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Stephens raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.