Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 846 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,850 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after acquiring an additional 502,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after acquiring an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $124.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.97.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

