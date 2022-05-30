Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 4,971 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.23% of Grand Canyon Education worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 822.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

LOPE stock opened at $90.42 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

