Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 1,336 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $79,813,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $55,764,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,466,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,096,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $200.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $155.34 and a one year high of $201.50.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $6.97. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

SAFM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

