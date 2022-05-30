BP (LON:BP) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 500 ($6.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.72) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.80) price target (up previously from GBX 490 ($6.17)) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 515.63 ($6.49).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 430.65 ($5.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.95 ($5.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.18%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 77 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($392.41). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($467.41). Insiders have bought a total of 255 shares of company stock valued at $99,206 in the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

