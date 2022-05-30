BP (LON:BP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BP from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 500 ($6.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.81) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.72) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 515.63 ($6.49).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 430.65 ($5.42) on Thursday. BP has a one year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.47) and a one year high of GBX 430.95 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £83.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 375.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.18%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 95 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($4.92) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($467.41). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($388.52). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 255 shares of company stock valued at $99,206.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

