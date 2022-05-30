Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 376.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares during the quarter. Boyd Gaming makes up about 3.6% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $129,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,206,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,890 shares of company stock worth $4,706,436 over the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BYD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 38,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,899. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

