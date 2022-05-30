Bottos (BTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $397,778.07

Bottos (BTO) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $397,778.07 and approximately $65,782.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bottos Coin Profile

BTO is a coin. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

