Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 754,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.65% of Boston Properties worth $1,206,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $112.68 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

