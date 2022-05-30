BOSAGORA Market Capitalization Reaches $16.05 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (BOA) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $16.05 million and approximately $946,831.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



BOSAGORA Profile

BOA is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

