Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Booking by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $44.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,265.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,933. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,194.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

