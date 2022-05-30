Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.87. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,419. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Resources (BONXF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.