Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the April 30th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.87. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,419. Bonterra Resources has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

