Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.55% of Blueprint Medicines worth $160,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $56.29 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Blueprint Medicines Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.