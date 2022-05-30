BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Acquired by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,681 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $790.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.