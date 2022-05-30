BlackHat Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $55,403.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.64 or 0.01924781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00430916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 566% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.