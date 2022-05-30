Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Bought by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 598,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,513 shares during the period. Blackbaud accounts for about 1.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $47,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,841,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,933,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 89,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,378. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLKB stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.47. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -792.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

