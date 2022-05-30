BitWhite Reaches Market Cap of $60,762.11 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $60,762.11 and approximately $33,694.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

