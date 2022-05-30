BitTorrent Trading Down 6.2% This Week (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $10,836.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030063 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006914 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004435 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000301 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002941 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

