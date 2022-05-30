BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.10

BitCore (BTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. BitCore has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $199,590.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,346.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.48 or 0.06251097 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016587 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00217467 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $205.75 or 0.00656385 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.00615678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00078137 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004569 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

