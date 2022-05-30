Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Reaches $7.65 on Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $7.65 or 0.00024934 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $93.36 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001424 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

