Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Cap Reaches $408.57 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $408.57 million and approximately $21.84 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $23.33 or 0.00074882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00307793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00070978 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

