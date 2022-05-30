Bitcoin Atom Hits Market Cap of $513,576.69 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $513,576.69 and $13.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

