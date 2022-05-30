bitCNY Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 190.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,440.70 or 0.44227356 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00482738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008535 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

