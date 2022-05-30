BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $77.00

Shares of BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 77 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97), with a volume of 32699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($0.99).

The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,241.94.

About BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP)

BioPharma Credit PLC, a life sciences investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

