BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. FMR LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 654,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

