Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.76 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.14–$0.13 EPS.

Bill.com stock traded up $9.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.30. 101,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.68.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.68.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $583,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,637 shares of company stock worth $15,610,789 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $249,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $7,668,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 60.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

