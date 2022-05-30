BiFi Market Capitalization Tops $3.43 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (BIFI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $220,915.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00088485 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00270744 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00024984 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

