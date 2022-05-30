Bezant (BZNT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Bezant (BZNT) traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $452,683.95 and $9.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,730.43 or 1.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

