Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.10. 17,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,086. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

