Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMW. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($92.55) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($119.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($104.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €103.13 ($109.71).

Shares of BMW traded up €0.52 ($0.55) on Monday, hitting €80.77 ($85.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($106.83).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

