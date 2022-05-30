Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,550 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works accounts for about 2.0% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $468,997,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $267,351,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $202,605,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $164,986,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.45. 176,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,267. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.