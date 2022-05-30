Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €79.00 ($84.04) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on Basf in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.00 ($74.47).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €51.11 ($54.37) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €50.87 and its 200 day moving average is €58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €46.47 ($49.43) and a fifty-two week high of €69.52 ($73.96).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.