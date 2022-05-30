Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Reaches $474,006.65

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003165 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $474,006.65 and approximately $36,262.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

