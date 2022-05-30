Bares Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bares Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. National Instruments makes up about 0.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of National Instruments worth $35,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in National Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,012,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,166,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,342,000 after buying an additional 91,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 69,362 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $218,394.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,710.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $1,101,800. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,295. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

National Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.