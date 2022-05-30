Bares Capital Management Inc. Buys 68,665 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,665 shares during the quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of WideOpenWest worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 74,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,768. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.50. 110,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 83.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

