Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.58.
Several research firms have commented on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
BKNIY stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.0522 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.
Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
