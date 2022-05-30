Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$155.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.57.

NYSE BMO opened at $107.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $95.37 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

