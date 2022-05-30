Banano Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105,252.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. Banano has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and $105,252.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 334% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,435.50 or 0.35533166 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,353.41 or 0.99949164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00500347 BTC.

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

