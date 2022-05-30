Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEZF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Bam Bam Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.29.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
