Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 30th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEZF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Bam Bam Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Bam Bam Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

